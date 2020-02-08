South African top-flight team Bidvest Wits has reportedly signed McClive Phiri on free transfer.

The 26-year old fullback had been training with the club for four weeks before given a two-year performance based contract .

He was with Highlanders last season but chose against renewing his deal when it expired at the end of last year.

Phiri’s manager Dalu Bhebhe confirmed the move to South Africa to the Chronicle.

He said: “McClive has been at Wits for about four weeks and the deal was kept under wraps so that the player concentrates on his job. He has signed a performance based contract.

“It’s a good deal for McClive and if he performs the way that he was doing while at Highlanders as well as how he has expressed himself at Wits, he can only get better and have a successful stint.”

Phiri who was wanted by Chicken Inn will reunite with attacking midfielder Terrence Dzukamanja, his former teammate at Ngezi Platinum Stars in 2017.

