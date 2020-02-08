Macauley Bonne could make his return from an hamstring injury in Tuesday’s match at Nottingham Forest.

The Charlton Athletic striker sustained the injury on December 30 in the match against Derby.

Coach Lee Bowyer confirmed to London News Online on Friday when the Zimbabwean will likely return.

“He could train Sunday and Monday with us,” he said. “Because we play Tuesday it means we’ll train Sunday and Monday.

“It’s how he comes through his next few days of rehab.

“I saw him outside on Tuesday and he was literally sprinting – going fast – so he can’t be far off it.”

Bonne has made a fine start to life at the English Championship side after netting eight goals in his 20 appearances.

His return from injury is also a timely boost for the Warriors who will be in action next month against Algeria in the Afcon qualifiers.

The 24-year-old recently re-affirmed his commitment to play for Zimbabwe.

Comments

comments