Kaizer Chiefs have been banned by FIFA from registering new players for two transfer windows, according to South African media.

The sanction is emanating from the transfer dispute of Madagascan international, Andriamirado Andrianarimanana in 2018.

Amakhosi signed the player on a “free transfer” after the midfielder claimed that he had no contract with Fosa Junior.

Fosa, however, refused to release the player until the matter was taken to Fifa who ruled in favour of Chiefs after the Madagascan club failed to prove they have a valid contract with the player.

But things have taken a dramatic turn and the world football body now says the South African side was wrong.

A decision to ban the Soweto giants from signing new players for the next two windows has been made.

Andrianarimanana who is now with Black Leopards is also found guilty of false presentation and will be barred from playing football for four months.

Chiefs have 21 days to appeal a sentence at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

