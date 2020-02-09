Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly still under Manchester United’s radar and might return to football management as their coach next season.

The Argentine is said to be a possible replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who can be sacked if he fails to finish the campaign in top 4.

The team is currently in the 7th place, six points behind Chelsea who are occupying the last Champions League spot on the log.

According to the Mirror, a UK newspaper, United’s American owners are now concerned about not playing Champions League for the second successive year which my cause a fall in revenues.

Major backers like Adidas and shirt sponsor Chevrolet are believed to have Champions League clauses built into their contracts which reduce United’s money if they don’t make top four.

According to the publication, Pochettino is understood to be excited by the prospect of managing United at some stage.

And that’s a worry for Solskjaer despite the backing of executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

