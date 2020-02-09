Jonah Fabisch is now training with Germany 2 Bundesliga side Hamburger’s first team, according to information released by the player’s mother, Chawada.

The 18-year-old midfielder who is a son of the late former Warriors coach Reinhard is eligible to play for Zimbabwe through his mother’s roots.

Speaking to the Sunday Mail, Chawada said: “Jonah is doing well, he was recently in Portugal with Hamburger’s senior team. The coach believes in his potential and wants to give him a chance.”

Jonah has committed to play for the Warriors in the future and was among a number of foreign-born stars who received their first call-up to the national team last year but was unable to come due to other issues.

