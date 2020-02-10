Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has hinted on replacing a couple of players in his squad ahead of next season.

The Blues are having a disappointing domestic campaign this term as they are 22 points behind log leaders Liverpool.

With David Silva certainly leaving the club at the end of this season, Guardiola has told AFP he will also release some players in his team.

He said: “This group of players has done something unique – they have won the last six of the last seven domestic trophies in England. I admire them and I suffer with them when they don’t get what they deserve.

“Of course we have to do something because David Silva is leaving and in some other positions we are going to do it, but I don’t know how many or how much because the market is always difficult.

“There are still are two or three months to go and things can change a lot in that time.”

