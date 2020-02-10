Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that they will launch an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against their FIFA-imposed transfer ban.

The Soweto giants were banned from registering new players for two transfer windows following a dispute with Madagascan club Fosa Junior over the transfer of Andriamirado Andrianarimanana in 2018.

The case seemed to have ended after the world football body ruled in favour of Amakhosi who then registered the player.

But things took a dramatic turn over the weekend and FIFA now says the South African side was wrong.

The club confirmed their move in a statement on their website:

“The Club and the player have received a correspondence from FIFA Disciplinary Committee concerning the Malagasy player Adriamirado Aro Hasina Andrianarimanana.

“Kaizer Chiefs will lodge an appeal before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in accordance to article 58 par. 1 of the FIFA Statutes.”

