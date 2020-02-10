Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic has expressed delight in the of players he will managing, describing them as a ‘quality group’.

The 54-year-old Croatian beat 11 other aspirants for the country’s biggest coaching job and has for the first time spoken about the players he will guide for the next two years on a performance-based contract.

“We shouldn’t be afraid because we have players who are playing high-level football. We must believe in ourselves and be confident. We have Kadewere who wants to show that he is one of the best strikers in the world. We have captain (Musona), who wants to prove that he is still the best striker in the country. Nakamba will want to show that he plays in the English Premier League, the best league in the world in my opinion,” Logarusic told NewsDay Sport.

“We are not just participating in the group, but we will have to compete. We have to trust the players we have, and believe in them. We are going to fight and do our best. I’m confident that with the players that we have, we can finish top of the group.”

“If all those players I know continue to play the same way they are doing at the moment and are match fit, we have a very good chance. We pray that we will not have any injuries between now and then. Most of the players are regulars at their clubs, which is very good for us and gives us a very good chance,” he added.

