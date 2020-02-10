Warriors captain Knowledge Musona has started applying for the Belgian citizenship after reaching five years of continuous stay in the European country.

The 29-year old is currently playing for KAS Eupen in the top-flight league, on loan from Anderlecht.

As reported by Soccer24 in January before his loan transfer, Musona wanted to remain in Belgium so that he becomes eligible to get the citizenship.

His agent Mike Makaab has now confirmed to KickOff.com that they have started the process of getting the player a Belgian citizenship.

He said: “He had to stay there [in Belgium] because in March he will become a Belgian citizen. He’s been there for five years. We’ve already started the legal process, and that is important.”

Musona, however, will still be playing for the Warriors as his application for the citizenship is only to regularise his stay in Belgium and won’t affect his international career.

