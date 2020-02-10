Nomadic former Dynamos, Lancashire Steel, FC Platinum and Harare City goalkeeper Tafadzwa Dube has reportedly TelOne Football Club.

The 35-year-old joins the recently-relegated side from Manica Diamonds after he had trained with the former for a week.

TelOne have also completed the signing of Simon Munawa from Chicken Inn, as they hope to bolster their squad in an aim to make a quick return to the top flight.

The Rahman Gumbo-coached also lost Soccer Star-of-the-Year King Nadolo to Harare giants Dynamos.

