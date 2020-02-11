At least fourteen players are believed to have left Dynamos ahead of the new season.

The Glamour Boys are rebuilding the squad after signing fifteen players in this pre-season. The team had a disappointing campaign in 2019 as they finished in the 9th position and without a major trophy.

Coach Tonderai Ndiraya has now moved to replace the majority of the players in his previous squad.

Some of those who have parted ways with the Harare giants include Godfrey Mukambi who was the vice captain. The defender-come-midfielder was sacked due to disciplinary issues after he participated in an amateur money game in South Africa in December.

Captain Edward Sadomba retired from playing football at the end of last season.

Other players who haven’t turned-up for pre-season preparations are Cameroonian Clade Nkahan and Robert Sackey of Ghana who have since returned to their countries, Simba Nhivi, Archford Gutu, Tawanda Macheke, Walter Sande, Edgar Mhungu, Philip Kaseke, goalkeeper Stephen Chimusoro, Simba Mupamaonde and Viali Tadzoka.

Striker Evans Katema moved to Zambia and the club might lose more players in the likes of Nigel Katawa and goalkeeper Simbarashe Chinani who are in Russia on trials at a second division club.

