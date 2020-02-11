South African coach Benni McCarthy has revealed he had an interview with struggling Scottish side Heart of Midlothian which plays in the top-flight.

The 42-year old has been without a job since his departure at Cape Town City in November last year.

He was shortlisted for the vacant post at Heart before German gaffer Daniel Stendel was appointed on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

According to McCarthy, the club opted for Stendel because of his experience in the European football.

“I spent about four hours doing a formal presentation and interview in which I outlined my coaching and football philosophy,” he told BBC Sport.

“It was the first time I was involved in a process like this because I was head-hunted when I took the job at Cape Town City.

“Hearts were impressed with my ideas and contacts but in the end, they opted for the experience of German, Daniel Stendel.”

The South African coach had expressed the desire to work in Scotland, where his family is based, before and he believes it could have been great if he had secured the job at Hearts.

The former striker added: “It would have been good to get the job because they are based in Edinburgh where I’m currently living with my family.

“Still the interviewing process was a good experience which will stand me in good stead when future opportunities arise.”

Comments

comments