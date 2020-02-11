Those who have interacted with Knowledge Musona say he is one of the most reserved and down-to-earth football players in the country.

The Warriors captain thrives on letting his football do the talking on the pitch rather than him verbally convincing people how good he is and such humble people are the least one can think of, in as far as wanting to prove a point is concerned.

That being said, Musona’s nightmarish tenure at Belgian side Anderlecht might make him be radical about wanting to prove a point.

The 29-year-old Aces Youth Academy graduate joined the 32-time Belgian champions in May 2018 but made just 10 appearances, none of them this season, before being loaned to KAS Eupen.

He was literally frozen out of the squad by three different coaches.

Musona’s woes at Anderlecht even made some Zimbabweans, remarkably that is, question whether or not he was still good enough to don the Warriors jersey, never mind the captain’s armband.

Interestingly, Eupen travel to Anderlecht to face the former champions on the 23rd of February and if Musona is eligible to play against his parent club, does he have a point to prove?

