Callisto Pasuwa might not return to Dynamos in the near future if his friend Dee Shorai Muchineripi’s sentiments are anything to go by.

The gaffer is back in Zimbabwe after negotiations for a contract extension with his Malawian club Nyasa Big Bullets stalled in the past week. He is said to unhappy with some of the terms and among them is to have a one-year contract instead of two years.

Though these disagreements can be ironed out and see his stay in Malawi extended, Pasuwu has been linked with a return to the Glamour Boys.

However, according to Muchineripi, the 49-year old coach has no plans of returning to Dynamos where he won four conservative championship from 2011-14.

He told the Herald: “There is no possible return of Mana (Pasuwa) to DeMbare. He had his time and achieved everything there.

“If there is anything he still wants to do with Dynamos, then it’s about his money they still owe him.’’

Comments

comments