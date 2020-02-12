Football referee Antonio Martiniello from Italy has received a one-year ban after he failed to control his temper and headbutted a goalkeeper.

The incident happened soon after the match between Borgo Mogliano and Montottone in the lower league on February 1.

According to ANSA news agency, Martiniello had sent off Matteo Ciccioli and the two confronted each other outside the changing room. The keeper wanted to know the reason behind the red card but the match official failed to maintain his cool and headbutted him.

Ciccioli was taken to hospital to treat his injuries.

The ban will prevent Martiniello from officiating games for the next year and he will not be allowed to enter the facilities of teams in the top three tiers of Italian soccer, minor and amateur leagues, and matches involving the Italy national team.

