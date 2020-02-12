Mohamed Salah is set to miss the start of next season due to his involvement in the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Egypt under-23 coach Shawky Gharib confirmed on Wednesday that the Liverpool star will be one of the three senior players that will be in the squad to play at the event.

The Olympics will take place from July 24 until August 9, the same day the 2020-21 Premier League season is due to kick off.

This means Salah will be absent for Liverpool’s pre-season and their opening game of the Premier League campaign.

“Out of the three senior players we’ll call-up, Salah is the only one we’re settled on so far because he’s simply one of the top three players in the world,” Gharib told reporters.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are yet to give a comment on the developments.

