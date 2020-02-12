New Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic has received his work permit and will start reporting for duty from next week.

The Croatian gaffer signed a two-year contract that mandates him to qualify for all major tournaments.

ZIFA spokesperson, Xolisani Gwesela has confirmed to the Herald that Logarusic’s work permit was now ready.

“The coach will arrive in the country very soon, probably next week. His work permit is ready so we are now awaiting his arrival,” he said.

The coach’s first assignment will be against Algeria in the Afcon Qualifiers, playing back-to-back encounters in the last week of March.

Logarusic will also guide the national team at the 2020 Chan finals in Cameroon in the following month.

