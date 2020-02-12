Zimbabwean coach Kalisto Pasuwa has reportedly put pen to paper on a 1 year at Malawian Super League champions Nyasa Big Bullets.

The former Warriors mentor guided Bullets to back to back titles but his contract ended at the end of the last campaign.

There was speculation based on reports in the Malawian media that the “Great Khali”, as Pasuwa is affectionately known by Dynamos fans in Zimbabwe, had failed to reach an agreement with the Bullets hierarchy, paving way for his return to the country but a close friend of his allayed those fears and confirmed to The Herald that he has signed a one year deal and his return to Zimbabwe was for personal reasons not failure to agree contract terms with his bosses.

Pasuwa is now expected to travel to Blantyre this week, to kick-start preparations for the upcoming season.

