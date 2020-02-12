Zambian giants Zanaco FC have confirmed the signing of Evans Katema from Dynamos.

The striker signed a 2-year contract as he becomes the latest Zimbabwean to cross to the north of Zambezi.

He is among the four arrivals the club confirmed last night in a statement saying.

” Zanaco FC is delighted to announce the signing of defender John Mwewa and strikers Saith Sakala, Moses Phiri and Evans Katema.

“Zimbabwean Evans Katema has penned a two-year deal, joining from Zimbabwean side Dynamos FC.”

Katema, 30, burst on the scene last year when he scored seven goals for PSL debutants Mushowani Stars before moving to the Glamour Boys during the mid-season transfer window where he continued with his rise.

He was voted in the 2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League team of the year and also received his first national team call-up in the Chan Qualifiers.

