Zimbabwe Football Association(ZIFA) has refuted social media suggestions that the body’s president Felton Kamambo is being detained by the police.

An online site (name withheld) ran a story in which they claimed Kamambo was under police custody yesterday, for unknown reasons, a theory which has been demystified by the association’s spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela via a statement.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association wishes to respond to several enquiries that have inundated our offices regarding our president Felton Kamambo.

The Associations wishes to inform the football loving public that Mr Kamambo has neither been detained nor placed under police custody as is being peddled in certain quarters.

Mr Kamambo was invited to the Surbuban section at Harare Central Police station where a warned and cautioned statement was recorded on allegations of election bribery on a matter reported to the Commercial Crimes Unit of police by Hon Dr. Phillip Chiyangwa.

The ZIFA president was never detained or harrassed by the police and is actually at home with his family. While the matter is subjudice, ZIFA would like to assure the football community that all shall be well and justice shall prevail.

As per the 2020 motto, ZIFA will let “football do the talking” as we are penciled for exciting football times ahead.

We urge all football stakeholders to remain calm and allow the law to take its course,” read the statement.

