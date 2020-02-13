Defending Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions FC Platium’s quest to defend their title continues after they added three additions to their squad.

The Zvishavane-based side beat CAPS United in a dramatic finale last season to clinch their third consecutive title and the Pieter De Jongh-coached side’s ambitions for the upcoming season are crystal clear based on their pre-season business.

Congolese defender Felli Tshiyoyo (29) joins Pure Platinum PPlay from Bandari FC.

Another Congolese, Elli Kiyanga, a striker, 22 years of age, also joines the side together with goalkeeper Future Sibanda.

