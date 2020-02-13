Herentals have been summoned to appear before the Premier Soccer League’s Disciplinary Committee to answer another case of match-fixing.

The Harare-based side has been charged for attempting to influence the game against Bulawayo Chiefs on the final match-day of last season.

Officials from the club are alleged to have tried to bribe Chiefs’ head coach Thulani Sibanda and some players so that they give away the result.

The Students needed a victory in the encounter to survive the relegation, and they went on to win 1-0.

A statement from the PSL reads:

The Premier Soccer League has completed its investigations and summoned Herentals FC to appear before the PSL Disciplinary Committee for allegedly attempting to bribe Bulawayo Chiefs FC head coach and players before their Castle Lager PSL match that was played at Luveve Stadium on 14 December 2019.

The club is being charged for the breaching the Premier Soccer League Rules and Regulations.

In terms of Order 31 of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Rules and Regulations it is an Act of Misconduct on the part of the Club where; 31.1.3 Its players, officials, servant or duly authorized (expressed or implied) representatives, for any corrupt, dishonesty or lawful purpose in connection with a game played under auspices of the League, or in connection with the affairs of the League, give, offer or promise, whether directly or indirectly, any inducement, reward or bribe of whatsoever nature, to anybody whatsoever.

The disciplinary proceedings will take place on Thursday 20 February 2020 at the Premier Soccer League offices.

Herentals have already been docked three points from the judgement of a similar case in the game against Black Rhinos.

The Students were found guilty of fixing the outcome of the match in which they won 3-0.

The points-deduction left them with not enough tally to survive the relegation from the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

