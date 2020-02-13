Former Zimbabwe international Silas Songani has returned to the Premier Soccer League after six years in Europe.

The 30-year old midfielder has joined FC Platinum as a free agent after leaving Danish third-tier club FC Sydvest 05.

Songani who last played for Harare City in the PSL confirmed his move to the Zimbabwe champions on his Twitter.

A new adventure 💚🟢✅ pic.twitter.com/iUtNMxlSss — Silas songani (@songani_silas) February 13, 2020

FC Platinum has so far signed Donald Dzvinyai from Triangle United, Denzel Khumalo from Highlanders and ZPC Kariba’s Godswill Gwara, Stanely Ngala and Last Jesi – both from Manica Diamonds – and Nomore Chinyerere from Hwange.

Comments

comments