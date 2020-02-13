Former Zimbabwe international Silas Songani has returned to the Premier Soccer League after six years in Europe.

The 30-year old midfielder has joined FC Platinum as a free agent after leaving Danish third-tier club FC Sydvest 05.

Songani who last played for Harare City in the PSL confirmed his move to the Zimbabwe champions on his Twitter.

FC Platinum has so far signed Donald Dzvinyai from Triangle United, Denzel Khumalo from Highlanders and ZPC Kariba’s Godswill Gwara, Stanely Ngala and Last Jesi – both from Manica Diamonds – and Nomore Chinyerere from Hwange.

