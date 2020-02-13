The Warriors could get a massive boost ahead of their Afcon Qualifiers after Tendayi Darikwa confirmed some great news on Thursday.

The Nottingham Forest defender who suffered a serious knee injury on the eve of the English Championship 2019/20 season has started full training.

The 27-year old shared a video on Instagram undergoing drills at the club’s Wilford Lane training ground, affirming his long-awaited return is near.

The latest developments give some hope of seeing the player in action for the Warriors in the back-to-back Afcon Qualifiers against Algeria at the end of next month.

Darikwa had missed the opening Afcon qualifying games – the goalless draw against Botswana and the 2-1 victory in Zambia – and the World Cup qualifiers preliminary round triumph over Somalia.

