The senior national team could be forced to play their coming home games outside Zimbabwe if the stadium crisis is not solved before the next CAF inspection is conducted, ZIFA spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela has said.

The country currently has Barbourfields Stadium as the only venue approved to host international matches.

The Bulawayo facility, however, received a partial clearance and has minor touches, such as the floodlighting system, that need to be done so that it won’t fall short during the next inspection scheduled for next month.

The other venue that will be inspected along with the Barbourfieds is the National Sports Stadium

Speaking to the Herald, Gwesela said: “It’s also important to note that Caf have said in no uncertain terms that any member association that doesn’t have a stadium, which meets minimum requirements, will be forced to play their home matches in another country.

“They have said this before and they are saying it again. So, I think, we should take the warning seriously.

‘’At the moment we only have Barbourfields which was exceptionally authorised to host games when the inspection team was here the last time and I don’t know if we will be able to get another grace period if the stadium also fails to meet their expectations.”

The Warriors’ next home game will be against Algeria in the 2021 Afcon qualifiers.

Comments

comments