ZIFA will unveil new Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic today after securing a work permit for the Croatian gaffer.

The unveiling ceremony will take place at Cresta Oasis in Harare at 2 pm.

The 54-year old is expected to officially start his duties from next week. He signed a two-year contract that mandates him to qualify for all major tournaments.

The coach’s first assignment will be against Algeria in the Afcon Qualifiers, playing back-to-back encounters in the last week of March.

Logarusic will be assisted by Joey Antipas, Lloyd Chitembwe, national U23 coach Tonderai Ndiraya and Pernell McKop as the goalkeepers’ coach.

About Zdravko Logarusic

Logarusic’s last job was with the Sudanese national team from December 2017 to November 2019. He was sacked from the position in November last year following the team’s defeat to South Africa in the 2021 Afcon Qualifiers.

The the well-travelled gaffer also had stints in Africa when he coached Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards of the Kenyan Premier League, Ghanaian side Asante Kotoko and Tanzanian club Simba SC.

As Zifa made the appointment based on their financial status, the new Warriors coach has been entangled in a contractual dispute before.

He demanded about $US 1 600 from Simba SC after the club “unprocedurally cancelled his contract” in 2013.

Logarusic attracted media attention in September when he said that FIFA changed his votes in the 2019 Best Awards.

He claimed that he picked Mohammed Salah in his first box but when FIFA released the voting results, it said he chose Lionel Messi as his first pick.

