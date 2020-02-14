Zimbabwean coach Kaitano Tembo’s SuperSport United suffered their third consecutive defeat in all competions after a 0-1 defeat to Stellenbosch in an ABSA Premiership clash on Friday.

Cape Town-based Stellenbosch, home to Warriors midfielder Ovidy Karuru, handed Tembo’s men a hammer blow to their fading title aspirations through Zambian Nathan Sinkala’s solitary strike on the hour mark.

Tembo’s men are now 4th on the table 11 points behind runaway leaders Kaizer Chiefs.

Kuda Mahachi started for the Pretoria-based side and so did Ovidy Karuru for Stellenbosch, though the latter was replaced early in the second hallf.

