Dynamos have completed the signing of Cameroon international Albert Eonde.

The 21-year old striker joins the Harare side after leaving reigning champions FC Platinum last month. He becomes the latest arrival at the club which has so far made fifteen confirmed deals.

His name is Albert Eonde a lion that has gone blue Good Evening Universe pic.twitter.com/MmGnCC7iV8 — DembareTV (@DembareTv) February 14, 2020

Other notable signings in this pre-season are Patson Jaure, Bryon Madzokere, David Temwanjira, Barnabas Mushunje, Juan Mutudza, Tinotenda Chiunye and Tymon Mvula.

