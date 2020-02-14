Ghana senior men’s national soccer team coach Charles Akonnor took a massive step towards preparing for both AFCON 2021 and World Cup 2022 qualifiers after he visited players based in Europe on a scouting mission.

The Black Stars mentor visited England-based stars Daniel Amartey of Leicester City, the Ayew brothers Jordan and Andre of Crystal Palace and Swansea City respectively, Cristian Atsu of Newcastle as well as Jefrey Schlupp.

He also visited Belgian side RSC Anderlecht, where he met former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany.

Ghana are in Group G on road to Qatar 2022, together with the Warriors of Zimbabwe, South Africa and Ethiopia.

