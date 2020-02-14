Zimbabwe international Tinotenda Kadewere belives the Warriors have the same capabilities as their AFCON 2021 qulifiers opponents and hard work can see them through.

The Zdravko Logarusic-coached side is in Group H together with Zambia, Botswana and defending champions Algeria, whom they face in a double header next month.

Zimbabwe has so far played Botswana and Zambia, collecting 4 points in the process but it is their much fancied opponents, the Riyad Mahrez-powered Desert Foxes, who are giving some Zimbabweans sleepless nights, a theory which Kadewere does not entirely agree with.

“Being here (The French Ligue 2) I am learning a lot that might also work in my advantage and bring to the national team,” he told local tabloid H-Metro.

“And the squad is now stronger considering that most players have been doing well, look at Marvelous Nakamba, Marshall Munetsi, Teenage Hadebe, Khama Billiat and Knowledge Musona just to mention a few.

“We are at a par with our opponents because football is the same, world over,” he said.

