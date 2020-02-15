A potential thriller is on the cards in the ABSA Premiership this afternoon when defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns host Chippa United.

The two sides clash for the first time since Pitso Mosimane, the Masandawana coach, took a swipe at his Chippa counterpart Norman Mapeza questioning his impact since arriving at the Port Elizabeth-based side.

Amid a massive turnaround of fortunes at the Chilli Boys, in which Mapeza steered the side out of relegation places, club owner Siviwe Mpengesi described the former Warriors captain as ‘Zimbabwe’s own Pitso Mosimane’, a sentiment which might add spice to an already enticing clash.

Chippa had lost their last two league games on the trot but managed a confidence-boosting 3-0 win over TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup.

Sundowns on the other hand are fresh from securing a place in CAF Champions League Quater-finals as well as a 2-1 victory over Tswane rivals SuperSport United in the league.’

Kick off is 15:30 live on SuperSport 4.

