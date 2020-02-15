Zdravko Logarusic’s first decision as Warriors coach is a controversial one after he reportedly told ZIFA he does not want to work with Joey Antipas in his technical team.

The Croatian was unveiled on Thursday and is said to have told the Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA board after the press conference that he is not willing to work with the Chicken Inn coach.

Reasons for Logarusic’s decision are unclear but according to The Herald, he (Logarusic) does not feel comfortable working with someone who also aspired for his possition.

Antipas is the only local coach to have applied for the Warriors coach possition after being in charge on an interim basis, guiding the team to the World Cup 2022 group stage qualifiers, CHAN 2020 finals and a win and a draw in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers.

Mafero’, as Antipas is warmly known in local football cirlcles, was appointed assist Logarusic together with Lloyd Chitembwe and Tonderai Ndiraya.

Comments

comments