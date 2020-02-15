A number of former Arcadia United players have joined to revive the club which was once a force in the domestic football in the 1970s up until the 90s.

The Harare-side now plays in Division 2 and is no longer known in this football era.

The team was not operational, for almost two decades, following disagreements for the control of the club by its administrators. It re-emerged in 2017, but they have been stuck in the lower league since then.

According to the Herald, former club players are now running Arcadia with Shaune Charters as the president and working with Charlie Jones and Carlos Max. Simon Finch, son of former the late Jimmy, is also part of the administration.

Several former players who are now based in the diaspora are said to be contributing financially while Charlton Athletic striker Macauley Bonne recently expressed his desire to help the club.

Bonne was born in the UK but claims his father who was born in the Harare neighbourhood before relocating to England told him a lot about the club.

