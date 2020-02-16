Walter Musona ended his long wait for a goal after helping his side beat Cape Town City on Sunday afternoon.

The Zimbabwean forward had last found the back of the net last April in the 2-0 win over Highlanders Park.

He finished the goal-drought by scoring the opener in the 12th minute. The strike was his first goal this season in all competitions.

Scoring opportunities for the 24-year old had been scarce this season, having been deployed deep as a wing midfielder.

Musona played until the 73rd minute while team-mate and fellow countryman Charlton Mashumba also had the same minutes on the field. Goalkeeper George Chigova was absent on the Polokwane line-up.

Meanwhile, other goals in the match came from Puleng Tlolane and Eden Nene for hosts with Cape Town City getting on the scoresheet through Edimilson and Taariq Fielies.

Comments

comments

Related posts:

  1. Agent speaks on Musona’s arrest
  2. Musona gets new shirt number
  3. Dont compare Walter Musona with Knowledge
  4. Walter Musona leaves FC Platinum