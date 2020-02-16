Walter Musona ended his long wait for a goal after helping his side beat Cape Town City on Sunday afternoon.

The Zimbabwean forward had last found the back of the net last April in the 2-0 win over Highlanders Park.

He finished the goal-drought by scoring the opener in the 12th minute. The strike was his first goal this season in all competitions.

Scoring opportunities for the 24-year old had been scarce this season, having been deployed deep as a wing midfielder.

Musona played until the 73rd minute while team-mate and fellow countryman Charlton Mashumba also had the same minutes on the field. Goalkeeper George Chigova was absent on the Polokwane line-up.

Meanwhile, other goals in the match came from Puleng Tlolane and Eden Nene for hosts with Cape Town City getting on the scoresheet through Edimilson and Taariq Fielies.

