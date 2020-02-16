Tonderai Ndiraya is scheduled to fly out to Belgium next month for a two-week attachment with a top Belgian First Division club.

The trip was made possible by sports consultant Gino Laureyssen who was instrumental in bringing Belgian coaches to DeMbare last year as part of a long-term exchange programme.

Dembare’s executive chairman Isaiah Mpfurutsa confirmed the developments to the Sunday Mail.

He said: “These links (with Laureyssen) have opened up avenues for our coach Ndiraya who is going to Belgium anytime soon.

“He is not going there as a tourist, he will be working. He is going to be attached to one of the top First Division teams.”

Laureyssen also worked with CAPS United over a decade ago when the Harare side won back-to-back championships in 2004 and 2005 seasons.

Meanwhile, the trip comes at a time Ndiraya has been offered a new contract by the club.

