Polokwane City finally remembered how to win after dispatching 10-man Cape Town City in the ABSA Premiership on Sunday.

The Limpopo-based side had last won a game on the 4th of January this year when they beat Chippa United 2-0 and flirting with relagtion anchoring the table going into the clash.

Goals from Walter Musona, Eden Mthokozisi Nene and Puleng Tlolane were all Rise and Shine needed to collect maximum points as the relagation battle heats up.

The win sees City leap off the bottom of the table, which is now being occupied by AmaZulu, whom they leapfrog on goal difference with both side on 20 points from 22 games.

