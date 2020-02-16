English League One side Ipswich Town has confirmed midfielder Tristan Nydam will only return to action after the end of this season following another surgery.

The 20-year old Zimbabwe-born has been out since breaking his ankle and damaging ligaments in a friendly in July.

He was initially scheduled to recover after six months but following a second operation done a few weeks ago to remove scar tissue around the injured area, he will spend an extended time on the sidelines.

“Tristan had surgery a couple of weeks back to clear up some scar tissue, which you get with the sort of injury he’s had,” Ipswich physio Matt Byard told the club’s official website.

“As well as the break to the fibula, he ruptured ligaments in two places around the ankle.

“The recovery from the operation and rehabilitation programme will take him past the end of the season, so we are looking at pre-season before we expect him to be ready to get out on the grass again and train with the first-team.”

Comments

comments