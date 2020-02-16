The country’s football exports plying their trade across various leagues in the world were in action for their clubs this weekend and here is how things unfolded for them.

Marshall Munetsi was in Stade de Reims’s starting eleven and played the entire game as they edged Renes 1-0 in the French Ligue 1.

Knowledge Musona played the entire game for KAS Eupen in their 2–3 loss to Genk in the Belgian League.

Marvelous Nakamba came on as a seond half substitute for Aston Vila in their 2-3 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League.

Teenage Hadebe also played the entire game in Yeni Malatyaspor’s 0-1 defeat to Galatasaray in the Turkish Super Lig.

Macauley Bonne came on as a second half substitute in Charlton Athletic’s 0-2 defeat to Blackburn in the English Championship.

Comments

comments