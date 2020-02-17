Knox Mutizwa has confirmed a couple of European clubs are keeping tabs on him following a surge in the form at his South African side Golden Arrows this season.

According to the Chronicle four European teams including an English Championship club and Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor, which is home to Warriors defender Teenage Hadebe, are monitoring him.

Despite confirming the interest, Mutizwa declined to give more details to the publication.

“At the moment I can’t say much because there’s nothing tangible, but all I can say is that I am looking forward to breaking into the European league,” he said.

“It would be a dream come true for me. However, at the moment I am concentrating on my duties at Golden Arrows, and also want to grab the Golden Boot award.”

The 26-year old has so far registered eleven goals and one assist in twenty appearances. He is placed in the second position on scoring chat with three goals behind leading scorer Gabadinho Mhango of Orlando Pirates.

