The 2020 CAF Chan draw will be held this evening at the Palais Polyvalent des Sports de Yaoundé in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

The ceremony will start at 8 pm Zimbabwean time.

Pots

Zimbabwe is among the sixteen teams that will feature at the biennial competition which is only reserved for domestic players. The tournament will be held in Cameroon from 4-25 April 2020.

The Warriors are in Pot 4 along with Niger, Togo and Tanzania.

Tunisia who were initially part of the qualified teams withdrew from this year’s edition, owing to a congested domestic calendar. Libya, former tournament winners, who had lost to the Carthage Eagles in the qualifiers for the Northern Zone will now be part of the qualified teams ahead of the draw.

Pot 1: Cameroon, Morocco, Libya & Zambia.

Pot 2: DR Congo, Guinea, Mali & Rwanda.

Pot 3: Uganda , Congo, Namibia & Burkina Faso.

Pot 4: Zimbabwe, Niger, Togo & Tanzania.

Draw Procedure

The sixteen nations will be placed in Groups A-D of four teams with Cameroon and Morocco confirmed in Group A and Group C respectively. Each team will be draw from the first pot and placed in Group A-D and the same process will be repeated in Pot 2-4.

Broadcast Details

There are no broadcast details due to TV rights wrangle between CAF and French agency Lagardere, causing a blackout of all CAF content.

But you can follow live updates of the proceedings here on Soccer24.

