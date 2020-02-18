Warriors fans have spoken in reaction to last night’s CHAN 2020 draw.

Zdravko Logarusic‘s charges were drawn in Group A of the continental showpiece slated for later this year, together with the hosts Cameroon, Mali, and Burkina Faso.

Fans of the country’s flagship football team who spoke to Soccer24 in the wake of the draw have mixed emotions regarding it.

“My biggest worry is the coach, the newly appointed gaffer is not the one who took us to the tournament and he is not yet familiar with local players so it will be hard. That being said, we need to prepare well,” highlighted Nomore Basvi, a stauch Warriors and CAPS United fan.

“If the selected players put their level best, they can do a good job and upset the so called giants we were drawn with, if Libya won it as underdogs then so can we,” said Basvi.

Victor Mwanyumeka, a Warriors and Hwange fan, said what lies ahead for the team is a daunting mission.

“I believe we have an uphill task. First because we will face West African countries only, history favours them. We also have the hosts, in the group. It is usually difficult to win against the host nation, the Warriors will need to work extra hard without slipping for the entire 90 minutes,” he said.

“However, we have a chance to go further if preparations are done well. I believe we have talent in the local league, it all depends on who the coach will choose. I believe the Warriors and Cameroon will proceed to the next stage at the expense of Mali and Burkina Faso.” explained Mwanyumeka.

Others took to Twitter to express their views.

“The Warriors need support from all of us let us support them and we will see the results,” posted one Dumisani Demadema.

Comments

comments