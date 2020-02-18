Atletico Madrid have been handed a massive boost ahead of thier blockbuster Champions League clash with defending champions Liverpool tonight following the return to fitness of star striker Diego Costa.

The 31-year-old Spaniard returns for Diego Simione’s men 95 days after limping off with a slipped disc injury.

Atletico face a daunting task to eliminate a Liverpool side which has been firing from all cylinders in the Premier League but the return of Costa will add the much-needed attacking impetus.

Here is the Atletico match day squad for tonight’s clash;

