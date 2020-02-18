SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo seems to have given up on the title race following his team’s third loss on the trot.

The Pretoria-based side suffered a 1-0 loss to Stellenbosch on Friday to fell eleven points behind log leaders Kaizer Chiefs and with two more games played. They were once front-runners in the race at one point and occupied the second place for several weeks.

Reacting to the team’s recent performances, the gaffer said: “I don’t think we can be talking about the title right now.

“There are not many matches left and we haven’t scored in our last three games. That has made it difficult for us.”

United have been beaten in three of their past four league games and also failed to score in some of those matches.

