Warriors and Dynamos defender Patson Jaure has petitioned the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) to ensure adequate preparations ahead of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals slated for later this year.

The African showpiece will be staged in Cameroon, with the hosts in the same group with Zimbabwe alongside Mali and Burkina Faso, a mission which the fomer University of Pretoria defender suggests requires readiness.

“It is a disadvantage for us that we go into the this tournament probably just after our league programme starts, but what is important is that we have a long camping period and Zifa should organise away friendly matches so that we get used to playing under challenging circumstances away from home,” Jaure told NewsDay Sport.

“We have to work hard because we face big guns. We are supposed to prepare well for the tournament and we really need to go there and get a result against Cameroon. If we manage that it will boost our confidence and everything else will be easy for us going forward,” he added.

