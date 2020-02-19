Knowledge Musona is reportedly set to miss this weekend’s game against Anderlecht.

The 29-year old is on a six-month loan at KAS Eupen from the Purple & White and according to Belgian newspaper L’Avenir, the striker will not be allowed to face his parent club on Sunday.

The publication claims regulations of the Belgian Football Association stipulate that a loaned player is not allowed to feature in the encounter if his parent club is still paying part of the salary.

This will affect Musona as Anderlecht are said to be paying “a part of his salary” as per their contract with KAS Eupen.

The Zimbabwean striker has so far played five games for Eupen, starting in all encounters and scoring once.

