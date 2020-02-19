Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic believes his charges’ characters will be tested when they step on Cameroonian soil for this year’s African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Zimbabwe were drawn in Group A for the continental spectacle, which is a preserve for local -based players, together with hosts Cameroon, Mali and Burkina Faso, and the Croatian highlighted they have a tough but not impossible mission.

“First, we are not looking for any excuse, but l think our group is the toughest one. The draw is complicated but if you want to be champion, you have to beat the champions, that means our job is to go there and produce results,” Logarusic told The Herald.

“In those games, you never have favourites, because every team can produce results in one game. For us, I think, it’s also a fantastic opportunity for Zimbabwean players to showcase themselves because this is a first game,” explained the gaffer.

