South Africa Olympic team head coach, David Notoane, announced a 78-member provisional squad for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games to be held from 24 July-9 August 2020.

The selection will be trimmed down to 22, with the majority being the U23s while a maximum of three overage players will be included.

Some of the notable names in the preliminary squad include Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo, reigning ABSA Premiership Player of the Year Thembinkosi Lorch, Percy Tau , Lebo Mothiba and Bongani Zungu.

South Africa provisional Olympic squad

Goalkeepers: Mondli Mpoto (Bloem Celtic); Darren Johnson (Ajax), Andile Mbanjwa (Richards Bay), Sifiso Mlungwana (Golden Arrows), Ronwen Williams (SuperSport)*, Ricardo Goss (Bidvest Wits)*, Jody February (Cape Umoya).

Defenders: Keanu Cupido (Cape Town City); Siyabonga Ngezana (Kaizer Chiefs), Tercious Malepe (Chippa Utd), Sandile Mthethwa (Chippa Utd), Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs), Reeve Frosler (Kaizer Chiefs), Given Msimango (Highlands Park), James Monyane (Orlando Pirates), Bongani Sam (Orlando Pirates), Katlego Mohamme (Tuks), Thendo Mukumela (Ajax), Happy Mashiane (Kaizer Chiefs), Keagan Johannes (Ajax), Jerry Msane (Highlands Park), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates)*, Thulani Hlatshwayo (Bidvest Wits)*, Motjeka Madisha (Sundowns)*, Mosa Lebusa (Sundowns)*, Sibusiso Mabiliso (Amazulu), Rivaldo Coetzee (Sundowns), Taariq Fielies (Cape Town City)*, Rushin De Reuck (Maritzburg Utd), Luke Fleurs (SuperSport).

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport); Athenkosi Dlala (Tuks), Sipho Mbule (SuperSport), Kamohelo Mahlatsi (SuperSport), Grant Margeman (Ajax), Jamie Webber (SuperSport), Siphesihle Maduna (Amazulu), Siphesihle Ngcobo (Kaizer Chiefs), Sphelele Mkhulise (Sundowns), Thembinkosi Lorch (Orlando Pirates)*, Vincent Pule (Orlando Pirates)*, Goodman Mosele (Baroka), Kgaogelo Sekota (Bidvest Wits), Aubrey Modiba (SuperSport)*, Themba Zwane (Sundowns)*, Siphesihle Mkhize (Ajax), Luvuyo Phewa (Real Kings).

Forwards: Jemondre Dickens (TS Sporting); Itumeleng Shopane (Swallows FC), Phakamani Mahlambi (Sundowns), Bongani Hlongwane (Maritzburg Utd), Promise Mkhuma (Sundowns), Rowan Human (Bidvest Wits), Oswin Appolis (SuperSport), Gift Motupa (Bidvest Wits)*, Keletso Makgalwa (Sundowns), Judas Moseamedi (Maritzburg Utd)*, Bonginkosi Ntuli (Amazulu)*.

*Overage players

