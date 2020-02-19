African legend and former Cameroon international Roger Milla believes Zimbabwe and other Group A opponents at the Chan 2020 will give the Indomitable Lions a difficult challenge.

The West African country will host this year’s edition which starts on April 4 and runs until the 25th of the month. They will play in the opening match against Zimbabwe.

Reflecting on the draw which happened on Monday, Milla told Press-Sport.com that his country should use the tournament to prepare for the 2021 Afcon which they will also host.

He said: “All the pools are difficult because they are very good teams. In our pool, for example, we have Zimbabwe which is not easy to manoeuvre, we have Burkina Faso and Mali who are also difficult.

“But I think that we can use our young players to prepare for the Afcon in 2021, to show the values ​​of Cameroon.”

Cameroon will be making their 5th appearance at the tournament along with Mali while it will be the fourth time for Burkina Faso. Zimbabwe have qualified more times – 6 than any team in Group A.

