Barcelona have confirmed Martin Braithwaite transfer from Leganes on a four-and-a-half year contract for €18m.

The Catalans received permission from the Spanish FA and La Liga medical commission to sign a new player outside the transfer window.

The club requested an emergency signing, based on the League’s rules on player registration, to replace the injured Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman was nearing a return to action this month but torn his hamstring during training a few weeks ago, and will miss the rest of the season.

A club statement said: “FC Barcelona have paid the buy out clause of the player Martin Braithwaite and therefore he is no longer contractually tied to Club Deportivo Leganés.

“The cost of the clause is €18million.

“The player will sign a contract with the Club for the rest of the season and four more until 30 June 2024 with the buy out clause set at €300million.”

Comments

comments

Related posts:

  1. Barcelona retain La Liga title
  2. Juventus thrash Barcelona in the first leg of the Champions League quarters
  3. Suarez extends contract with Barcelona to 2021
  4. Suarez and Messi shines as Barcelona win La Liga opener