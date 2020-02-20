Marvelous Nakamba has urged his Aston Villa teammates to move on from the weekend’s defeat to Tottenham and put their focus on the next game against Southampton on Saturday.

Villa suffered a last-minute heartbreak when Spurs scored right on the death through Son Heung-min to win the game 3-2. The result put the Birmingham-based side in a precarious position on the log standings, as it is just a point away from the relegation zone.

According to Tribal Football website, Nakamba said: “We are focusing on Southampton now. It is a very, very important match for us.

“Of course we were gutted about Sunday but we cannot do anything about it now.

“I think we did a lot of positive things. We just need to believe in ourselves and the team. I think we can come out of this.

“We need to use our time, everything we can to keep on pushing.”

